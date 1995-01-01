Low Noise, Long Life, High Effciency

HungFa Electric Machine Co., Ltd. was established in 1995. We are good at designing and manufacturing permanent magnet DC motors. We provide condenser and evaporator for bus air conditioning.Our products are well received by the client with good effectiveness, low noise and long life span.

宏發電機專業於設計及製造永磁式直流馬達，並供應大客車空調用冷凝器及蒸發器直流馬達。我們的產品以高效率，低噪音以及長壽命廣受業界好評。