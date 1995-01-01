Low Noise, Long Life, High Effciency
HungFa Electric Machine Co., Ltd. was established in 1995. We are good at designing and manufacturing permanent magnet DC motors. We provide condenser and evaporator for bus air conditioning.Our products are well received by the client with good effectiveness, low noise and long life span.
宏發電機專業於設計及製造永磁式直流馬達，並供應大客車空調用冷凝器及蒸發器直流馬達。我們的產品以高效率，低噪音以及長壽命廣受業界好評。Contact Us
In 2002, Develop DC motors for capstan
In 2002, we continue to develop DC motors for capstan, worm reducer DC motor for rapid rolling doors, gear reducer DC motors and DC motors for any kind of machine.
2002年起陸續設計開發船用起錨機馬達，快速捲門用的蝸輪減速馬達及各種機械用直流馬達和齒輪減速機構馬達。
In 2008, Developed external gear pump
In 2008, we have researched and developed external gear pump, external gear pump with mechanical seal that maximum operating temperature is 250°C degrees to 300°C degrees and trochoid internal gear pump. Also, we manufacture any type of fluid conveyer for pump.
在2008年時，宏發研發製造了外齒輪泵浦馬達和可耐高溫250~300°C的機械軸封式外齒輪泵浦，以及逾擺線內齒輪直流泵浦。此外，也供應各種流體輸送直流泵浦。
Mainly product
- DC motors for bus and reefer
大客車及冷藏車用直流馬達
- Worm reducer DC motors for rapid rolling doors and reducer.
快速捲門及各種機械減速機用蝸輪減速馬達
- DC motors for special machinery
特殊機械用直流馬達
- Gear pump for high temperature & room temperature fluid
高溫&常溫用各種流體輸送齒輪泵浦